Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Principal Quality ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

NASDAQ:PSET opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. Principal Quality ETF has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $60.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.68% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

