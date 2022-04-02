Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.
NASDAQ PCSA opened at $3.10 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.
