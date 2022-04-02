Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS.

NASDAQ PCSA opened at $3.10 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.