Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Cut to $173.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.09 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.73.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

