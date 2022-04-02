PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $29.97. PROG shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 988 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
