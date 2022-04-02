PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $29.97. PROG shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 988 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. PROG’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

