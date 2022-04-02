Project Inverse 24 Hour Volume Hits $220,642.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $524,741.02 and approximately $220,642.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049718 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.82 or 0.07525464 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,968.60 or 1.00015301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Project Inverse’s total supply is 53,499,402 coins and its circulating supply is 35,934,598 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

