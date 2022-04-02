Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prothena by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Prothena by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 80.5% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

