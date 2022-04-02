Provident Financial’s (PFG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.37) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s current price.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, upped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 318 ($4.17) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.75 ($4.49).

LON PFG opened at GBX 294.20 ($3.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 383.80 ($5.03). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 301.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 332.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £746.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

