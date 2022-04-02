Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.14 and last traded at $30.05. 2,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 619,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,059.33.

Get Prudential alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the third quarter worth $208,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.