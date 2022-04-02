Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives $1,570.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,570.00.

PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.48) to GBX 1,550 ($20.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.83) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PUK opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

