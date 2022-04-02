Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PULM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Pulmatrix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 283.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

