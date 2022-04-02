Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PULM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 283.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 20.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

