Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

PLSE stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $29.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

