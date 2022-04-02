Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Releases Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.
PLSE stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $29.16.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLSE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
