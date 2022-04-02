PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.84

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.84 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 75484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

