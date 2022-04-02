Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.55 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -651.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 275,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 91,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 639,434 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

