Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Increased by DA Davidson

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.67. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,176,160. 56.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,306,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,207,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

