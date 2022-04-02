Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.23.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.52. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

