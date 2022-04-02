Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

EFSC opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $42.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after buying an additional 347,934 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

