Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $23.80 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $255.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

