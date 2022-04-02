Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KAR. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of KAR opened at $18.10 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

