Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS) Cut by Analyst

Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pardes Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pardes Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Pardes Biosciences stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Pardes Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $819,000.

Pardes Biosciences Company Profile

Pardes Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discover and develop novel oral drug candidates while reimagining the patient journey to access these medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes PBI-0451, is being developed as a direct-acting, oral antiviral drug to treat and prevent SARS-CoV-2 infections, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

