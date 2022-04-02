Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Decreased by KeyCorp

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Werner Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

WERN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.94 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,650,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 225,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

