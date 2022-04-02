Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Decreased by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HST. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

HST stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.45 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

