Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $41.01 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.36 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.01%.

About SM Energy (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

