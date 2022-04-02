Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) vs. WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Critical Analysis

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WM Technology and Q2, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 7 0 3.00 Q2 0 2 8 0 2.80

WM Technology currently has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 78.39%. Q2 has a consensus price target of $91.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.61%. Given WM Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WM Technology is more favorable than Q2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of WM Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Q2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WM Technology and Q2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology $193.15 million 5.47 $60.38 million N/A N/A Q2 $498.72 million 7.12 -$112.75 million ($2.00) -31.21

WM Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q2.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology N/A -476.66% -54.15% Q2 -22.61% -6.22% -2.66%

Risk and Volatility

WM Technology has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Q2 beats WM Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

