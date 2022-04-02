Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Increased by Piper Sandler

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Bancorp. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $156.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

