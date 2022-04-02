Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Lowered by Analyst

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Kinnate Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $502.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,635. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.