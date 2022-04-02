Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ABCB opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 41,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

