Qcash (QC) Market Cap Reaches $64.50 Million

Qcash (QC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a market cap of $64.50 million and $244.15 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00049572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.91 or 0.07538702 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.66 or 1.00171789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00046137 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

