QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will announce $589.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $589.90 million. QIAGEN reported sales of $567.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

QGEN opened at $49.40 on Friday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.