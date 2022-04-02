Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XM. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.29.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 72,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after purchasing an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after purchasing an additional 294,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Qualtrics International by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.