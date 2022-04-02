Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend payment by 84.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $137.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.