Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

QRHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

QRHC opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $36,593.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Quest Resource by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

