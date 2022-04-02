Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NYSE RRC traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.55. 3,462,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $32.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Range Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $9,377,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Range Resources by 952.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,180 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

