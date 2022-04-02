RAPT Therapeutics’ (RAPT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 162,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,526. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $675.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $436,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

