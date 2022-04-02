Raydium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $69.49 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00007982 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $352.76 million and $69.49 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.73 or 0.07496802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.52 or 0.99554179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,502,268 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

