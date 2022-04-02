Raymond James Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KEYUF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Keyera from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.95.

KEYUF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

