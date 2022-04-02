Raymond James Lowers Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target to $6.00

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 89.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.