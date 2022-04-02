Raymond James Lowers BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target to C$8.00

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.75.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,673,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.18. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$7.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.35.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.