Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22, reports. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million.

RCRT stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. 47,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Recruiter.com Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.