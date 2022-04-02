Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

RCRT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -1.45. Recruiter.com Group has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCRT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

