Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RDBX. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $35.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Redbox Entertainment from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redbox Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RDBX opened at 2.31 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDBX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

