Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $78.24

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.24 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75.90 ($0.99). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 75.90 ($0.99), with a volume of 21 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.47, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of £208.94 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04.
