REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of REE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 769,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,650. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REE Automotive during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

