Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells $1,845,635.70 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.90, for a total value of $1,845,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

REGN stock opened at $694.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $639.65 and a 200-day moving average of $625.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $469.80 and a fifty-two week high of $710.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

