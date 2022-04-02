Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys Shares of 636 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $54,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $367.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.64.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.