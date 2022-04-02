Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,608,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $208.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.24.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

