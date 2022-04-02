Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,600 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.49%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

