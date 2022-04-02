Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

