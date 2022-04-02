ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

SOL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Shares of ReneSola stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.42 million, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ReneSola by 143.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ReneSola by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ReneSola by 178.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola (Get Rating)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.