Renew’s (RNWH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.09) price target on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 775 ($10.15).

LON:RNWH traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday, hitting GBX 697 ($9.13). The stock had a trading volume of 93,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 692.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 763.49. The company has a market cap of £549.68 million and a PE ratio of 18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 561 ($7.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 889 ($11.65).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

